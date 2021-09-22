RIGGINS — Riggins Elementary School was in session once again beginning the week of Monday, Sept. 20, after being closed last week due to some staff members catching covid and no substitutes to take their classes. “Parents, please watch for signs of any illness and keep children home who have symptoms which will minimize the spread of any illness and help us keep our school open. Thank you for your continued support,” said Principal Trisha Simonson.
Riggins PTO meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the ASK building located on the Riggins Elementary School campus. Join to help our Riggins students, preschool-12th grade. PTO is planning a School Carnival this fall. If you are interested in helping with the Carnival, other events or want more information on Riggins PTO, contact Paigebicandi@hotmail.com.
Salmon River Junior High football team had another loss but played tough throughout the game. These young football players are learning team work as they play each game and develop more football skills. They are our future SRHS teams. They will play at Cascade on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Salmon River Junior High volleyball team had a successful night of wins. These young players are learning teamwork and developing great volleyball skills. These girls are out future SRHS teams. They will play at Cascade tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Salmon River High School Savage football had a loss against Nez Perce last week, but are working hard at practice for this week’s game at home with Garden Valley on Friday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. They play Horseshoe Bend at home on Friday, Oct. 1, Homecoming Week is Oct. 4-7 with the game set for Friday Oct. 8 with New Meadows at 7 p.m. Plan to get out and cheer on our boys.
Salmon River Joint School District 243 is looking for patrons living in Zone 4 which is southeast of Riggins and Highway 95, and Zone 5 which is southwest of Rapid River, general locations. Patrons interested call the District Office 208-630-6027 for filing deadline and information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.