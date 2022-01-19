Salmon River School basketball season is in full swing. The SRHS boys’ games with players Garret Shepherd, Riley Davis, Gabriel Zavala, Cordell Bovey, Tyrus Swift and Dawson Whitney, (Levi Cereghino is out with a broken foot), will play through Feb. 10. The SRHS girls games, with Madison Pottenger, Rylee Walters, Charlee Hollon, Avery Jones and Logan Calvin, (Rainy Walters is out for the season after a knee injury), will play through Jan. 28. If all the girls stay healthy, they have missed some games due to only four players. Junior high games will run from Jan. 24–March 2, with tournaments to follow. Get the full schedule from SRHS office.
The Alice@Wonderland play will be performed at Salmon River High School Saturday, Feb. 12. Salmon River Schools and a partnership with After School Kids are hosting a dinner theater in addition to a 1 p.m. matinee. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party doors will open at 6 p.m. with tea flowing at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale, dinner theater single is $15 or couple $28. The matinee suggests a donation of $5. Contact Rhonda Damon, Ms. Hopkins, Mrs. Galli or Mrs. Hale for tickets.
Madison Pottenger and Lucy Smither are the newest honor members of the Salmon River High School National Honor Society. A ceremony, conducted by advisor Mrs. Munson and senior Garret Shepherd, was held at SRHS.
