LEWISTON – Riggins’ senior center was among the recipients of Fast-Track Small Grants approved recently by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.

The Fast-Track Small Grant is a quick turnaround grant intended for small nonprofits that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention. The Salmon River Senior Citizens, Inc., received $3,300 for building expansion equipment.

