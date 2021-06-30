LEWISTON – Riggins’ senior center was among the recipients of Fast-Track Small Grants approved recently by the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
The Fast-Track Small Grant is a quick turnaround grant intended for small nonprofits that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention. The Salmon River Senior Citizens, Inc., received $3,300 for building expansion equipment.
