RIGGINS — Riggins Whitewater Market and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift will present the first Riggins Canyon Kids Craft Fair. The fair will feature booths by kids ages 5-18 selling various wares and services. This event will take place Friday, Nov. 5, at the Riggins Community Center (121 S. Lodge Street) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will feature a chili feed fund-raiser that supports the Riggins Canyon 4-H Club. Interested vendors should contact Michelle directly at 208-315-4748. For information call the Tourist Trap at 208-628-4020 and/or follow @rigginstouristtrap on Facebook.
