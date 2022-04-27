CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Clean Up day for Sally Ann Road has been changed from April 23 to April 30. Volunteers should meet at the Clearwater Grange Hall at 9 a.m. Garbage bags will be provided and coffee available at 8:30 a.m. Wear clothes appropriate for the weather, bring gloves and water. For questions, call Linda Winters at 208-926-4606.
