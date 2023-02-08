MERIDIAN — On Saturday, Feb. 11, the friends of Soul Food in McCall will be organizing a bus trip for up to 36 high school students from Adams and Valley counties, along with students from Riggins, to travel to Meridian for an afternoon of rock wall climbing.

The bus will be leaving Our Savior Lutheran Church, 100 North Mission in McCall, at 9 a.m. and will return at 7 p.m. There is a $10 charge for each student. All area high school students, including home-schooled students, are welcome to participate. Participants will need to bring a sack lunch and drinks. Eight chaperones are also needed. For information or to reserve a spot, email Jeff Riechmann at jeffriechmann@cs.com.

