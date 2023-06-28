Rodeos will be held July 1, 2 and 3, each night at 6 p.m. On July 1 following the rodeo, music will be performed by Jake Jacobson and on July 2 following the rodeo, Coltrain will perform. July 3 is Pink Out The Stands to raise money for local cancer needs, as well as family night. Rodeo slack is set for Sunday, July 2, 10 a.m. Street sports and the Super Egg Toss are each morning, 9 a.m., July 2, 3 and 4, and parades will be July 2, 3 and 4, at 2 p.m. each day. Parade theme is “Hometown Pride on the Fourth of July.”

