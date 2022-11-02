KAMIAH — All were invited to the 2022 Public Square Rosary Rally Saturday, Oct. 15, held on U.S. Highway 12, by the Clearwater Bridge, across from Riverfront Park. There were about 28 people who attended, with all ages present. It lasted from noon to 1 p.m, with songs and prayers filling up the hour. Its focus was to pray for the nation.
Virgina Daugherty has been hosting the rallies since 2015, and is retiring with this rally being her last.
“I’m not excited to be done with these events; my mind wants to do things, but my body does not,” she commented.
When asked why she started the rallies, she replied “because our Heavenly Mother asked us to, for the rosary.” While there is a rosary rally every year in October, Virgina mentioned, “There have been some other different ones that we’ve done in the past for different occasions.”
To learn more about the rosary rallies, contact Virginia at 208-983-8432.
