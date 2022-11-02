KAMIAH — All were invited to the 2022 Public Square Rosary Rally Saturday, Oct. 15, held on U.S. Highway 12, by the Clearwater Bridge, across from Riverfront Park. There were about 28 people who attended, with all ages present. It lasted from noon to 1 p.m, with songs and prayers filling up the hour. Its focus was to pray for the nation.

Virgina Daugherty has been hosting the rallies since 2015, and is retiring with this rally being her last.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments