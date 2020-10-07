COTTONWOOD – A Rosary Rally in honor of Our Lady of Fatima is set for Oct. 10, noon, at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood. Participants will walk down Lewiston Street past the hospital, through downtown and up King street. It is about half mile walk. For those who do not want to walk, there will be a rosary at the church at the same time. Anyone is welcome to come.

