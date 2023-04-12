GRANGEVILLE — Rough Riders 4-H Club will be host to a Family Bingo Night Friday, April 14, 5:30-8 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center. Bring a canned food item for a free raffle ticket. A baked goods sale will also be held.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments