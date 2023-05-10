The Rough Riders 4-H club had their Bingo fundraiser/community project last month. The 4-H group collected four boxes of canned food items that night from the community. Last Tuesday, kids from the Rough Riders 4-H club presented the boxes to the Camas Prairie Food Bank. Rough Riders would like to thank the following businesses for sponsoring and supporting their Bingo Night: Primeland, Rae Brothers Sporting Goods, Ace Home Center, Elysium Video Games, Larson’s, Irwin Drug, Leanne’s Flower Shop, Northwest Insurance Agency, Crema Café, Grangeville Flower Shop, Green Acres, Miller Brothers Electric, Images Salon, Bright Beginnings Preschool, Obenauf's, Idaho County Veterans Center, Patrick’s Trucking. Also thank you to all who came and attended Bingo.
— Reporter, Karly Fogleman
