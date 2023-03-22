Rough Riders 4-H Club demonstration photo

Hayden Kaschmitter with Rough Riders 4-H Club gives her demonstration with help from her sister, Tatum.

 Photo by Karly Fogleman

The third meeting of the Rough Riders 4-H club was held on Friday, March 10, at the Veterans Center. President Kendall Fogleman led the pledges and asked secretary, Amelia Schmadeka, to do roll call. There were 18 members present along with 14 parents. Amelia read the minutes from the previous meeting. Members present discussed their Bingo fundraiser coming up on the 14th of April. Members volunteered to bring baked goods for the raffle and baked sale during Bingo Night. Flyers were passed out to members at the end of the meeting. For new business, leader Annie Bostrom talked about contacting a clinician in Lewiston to come up for a clinic for the horse group. Then it was demonstrations; Tatum Kaschmitter did two demonstrations: one on colic in horses and one on benefits of goat milk; Alanna Brandt's was on English and Western equestrian events; Hayden Kaschmitter presented her dog, and discussed Nigerian dwarf goats; Amelia Schmadeka's was on reading your horse; Ady Morgan's was on a horse’s ear anatomy; Kaleia Adkison presented on barrel racing; and Makaya Sewell discussed exercising your horse. Gage, Charlee, Quin, Jade and Wyatt said they would do their demonstrations at the next meeting. The next meeting will be on April 6 at the veteran’s center.

— Reporter, Karly Fogleman

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments