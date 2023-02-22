The second meeting of the Rough Riders 4-H Club was held on Feb. 16, at the Veterans Center. Seventeen members were present along with two leaders and 11 parents.

We started with election of officers and those running gave speeches. Running for reporter was Karly Fogleman and Amelia Schmadeka; running for vice president was Gage Kaschmitter; and running for president was Kendall Fogleman. Members present elected Karly Fogleman for reporter, Gage Kaschmitter for vice president and Kendall Fogleman for president. Leader Annie Bostrom asked Amelia if she wanted to be a different officer and she agreed to be secretary.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments