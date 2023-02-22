The second meeting of the Rough Riders 4-H Club was held on Feb. 16, at the Veterans Center. Seventeen members were present along with two leaders and 11 parents.
We started with election of officers and those running gave speeches. Running for reporter was Karly Fogleman and Amelia Schmadeka; running for vice president was Gage Kaschmitter; and running for president was Kendall Fogleman. Members present elected Karly Fogleman for reporter, Gage Kaschmitter for vice president and Kendall Fogleman for president. Leader Annie Bostrom asked Amelia if she wanted to be a different officer and she agreed to be secretary.
Next were demonstrations. Kendall Fogleman gave her horse demonstration on Facial Markings of a Horse; Gage Kaschmitter did his horse demonstration on Welsh Pony; and, finally, Karly Fogleman gave her horse demonstration on Tips for Grooming Your Horse.
Tatum Kaschmitter, Addie Morgan, Amelia Schmadeka, Alanna Brandt and Kaleia Adkison volunteered to do their demonstrations next meeting. The members present talked about when to have their Bingo night. They agreed on April 14 at the Veterans Center. There will be more information as the Bingo night gets closer. Leader Annie Bostrom said that the next meeting will be on March 10.
— Reporter-Karly Fogleman
