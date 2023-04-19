The fourth meeting of the Rough Riders 4-H group was held Thursday, April 6, at the Veterans Center. President Kendall Fogleman called the meeting to order and led the pledges. Secretary, Amelia Schmadeka, gave roll call and there were 19 members and 14 guests. Amelia handed out the minutes from the last meeting. Then we talked about our fundraiser Bingo Night. As a reminder Bingo night is on April 14, at the Veterans Center at 5:30 p.m. Many local businesses have donated Bingo prizes and raffle items. After that it was demonstrations. Gage Kaschmitter did his on dog tail wags and a guide to laying chickens’ balanced diet. Wyatt Hurd gave his on basic care of a chicken. Charlee Stanzak’s was on Fjord horses, and Quinn Kaschmitter’s was on the life cycle of a chicken. After this meeting, the kids with pig and goat projects will be meeting with leader Caity Johnson at Primeland and the the kids with horse, dog and chicken projects will continue to meet with Annie Bostrom and chicken leader Brianna Kaschmitter. The next meeting will be May 11 at 5:30 p.m.
— Reporter, Karly Fogleman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.