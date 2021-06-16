WHITE BIRD — The Salmon River Art Guild will be having its annual Round Robin painting during White Bird Days, Saturday, June 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the veterans park. Every hour a different artist paints and a winner will take the art home at 3 p.m.

