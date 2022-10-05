BOISE — Thirteen Idaho public school students from all regions of the state will gather in Boise Oct. 3 for the first meeting of Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s second Student Advisory Council.
Prairie Junior-Senior High School student Mikayla Rowland, seventh grade, was named to the council. She is the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland of Cottonwood.
“Like their predecessors, these new council members are highly engaged and passionate about issues from social media influence to the condition of school buildings and from mental and emotional health to advanced opportunities and STEAM activities,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “They are eager to learn more about Idaho’s government and education system, and they are committed to doing what they can to help schools and students live up to their potential.”
