BOISE — Thirteen Idaho public school students from all regions of the state will gather in Boise Oct. 3 for the first meeting of Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra’s second Student Advisory Council.

Prairie Junior-Senior High School student Mikayla Rowland, seventh grade, was named to the council. She is the daughter of Brent and Tara Rowland of Cottonwood.

