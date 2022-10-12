GRANGEVILLE — Singer-songwriter-evangelist Johnny Rowlett and his wife, Gale, will be in Grangeville Oct. 22 and 23.
He will be at the men’s breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Centennial Evangelical Free Church to speak to the men. At 6 p.m. the same day, he will be at Grangeville Christian Church for an evening event.
Rowlett is a Nashville recording artist with the Inspirational Country Music Association, voted 2016 Music Evangelist of the year, and top five male vocalists of the year. He’s had three top-five singles, two of which went to No. 1 on the Powersource Nashville Charts. He travels across the country full-time as a musician and inspirational singer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.