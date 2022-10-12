Johnny and Gale Rowlett photo

Johnny and Gale Rowlett.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — Singer-songwriter-evangelist Johnny Rowlett and his wife, Gale, will be in Grangeville Oct. 22 and 23.

He will be at the men’s breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Centennial Evangelical Free Church to speak to the men. At 6 p.m. the same day, he will be at Grangeville Christian Church for an evening event.

