WHITE BIRD — The Royal Gem Rebekah Lodge 13, of White Bird, is offering scholarships to its area seniors. The Rebekah organization takes pride in helping the community in many ways, one being education. This is open for high school and homeschool seniors who have plans to attend a technical school, the military, or university in the fall. The main stipulation is you live in the 83554 zip code area. Applications are available now through Tuesday, March 29. For applications or information contact Beth Plagmann at 208-983-4241.

Rebekah Sisters are so proud of their area seniors.

A special scholarship fund is set up for donations or memorials and can be sent to the Rebekah Lodge 13, PO Box 200, White Bird ID 83554 to go toward any future scholarships, which is greatly appreciated. Also, our Easter bake sale will be located at the community hall on April 16. This is our annual fundraiser, with proceeds going to also support the scholarship fund.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments