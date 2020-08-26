The fair royalty court for 2021 are queen Dani Sonnen, a senior at St. John Bosco Academy in Cottonwood; first princess Olivia Klapprich and second Princess Leann Lightfield, both students at Prairie Junior-Senior High School in Cottonwood. Lightfield was also honored as Ms. Congeniality, voted on by the current royalty court.
Catherine Seubert, 11, was honored as “Princess for the Day” for winning the Idaho County Royalty Little Princess Tea Party coloring contest 2020.
