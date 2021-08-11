GRANGEVILLE — Hopeful anticipation, excitement and, of course, a few nerves, abounded at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Aug. 4 for the annual Idaho County Fair royalty luncheon.
Current royalty court and candidates, as well as their family members, gathered for interviews, speeches and visiting.
Queen Dani Sonnen, along with first princess, Olivia Klapprich, second princess, Leann Lightfield, and candidates Chloe Rowland, Jazmin Ove, Riley Enneking and Kaylee Graves, each spoke to a panel of judges and the audience members.
“The memories I made this year I will cherish forever,” Sonnen, of Greencreek, told the crowd. “Being fair royalty is more than representing a place, it’s representing people, and I’m proud to be part of it.”
Klapprich, of Cottonwood, said the year was “very impactful” for her.
“It has helped me with my communication and problem-solving skills, as well as helped me come out of my shell and speak up for myself when I need to,” she said.
Lightfield, also of Cottonwood, said one of her main reasons to run for royalty last year was “to give back to my community.”
“And I have also grown a great deal in my personal confidence,” she added.
Candidate Chloe Rowland, Cottonwood, used the theme of “These Boots are Made for Walking,” and talked about the “boots” she has worn throughout the years and what kind of footprint she wants to leave behind.
“Sometimes those boots have been uncomfortable and didn’t seem to fit right when I got out of my comfort zone,” she said. However, as time goes on, she said she has learned that hard work and time have made the boots more worn-in. “It can be difficult to break in new boots, but it’s worth it in the end.”
Candidate Jazmin Ove, Cottonwood, spoke about the hardships of racism and cruelty when she lived in other areas.
“The past year I have lived in Cottonwood has been better than the previous five years elsewhere,” she said.
She said she understands being royalty is “more than wearing a crown and looking pretty.”
“I believe it would have a big impact on my life,” she added.
Candidate Riley Enneking, Cottonwood, used a mason jar, filling it with various colored rocks to represent her life, including the areas of family, dedication, learning and growth, responsibility, and friends and memories.
“I’m the candle at the top,” she demonstrated, showing her foundation has been all that came before her. “And the flame I light is all those who have helped me to get where I am so far.”
Candidate Kaylee Graves, Kooskia, said when she first started in the 4-H program, she was quite shy.
“Now, I love it,” she said, adding she has met many friends throughout her 4-H career.
“And I would like to be a role model to inspire others,” she emphasized.
Judges were Roger and Verla Nelson of Washington and Michelle Koepl of Nezperce.
Royalty crowning will take place Friday, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., in the Schmidt (main) building at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. The public is invited to attend.
