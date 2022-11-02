KAMIAH — A free Thanksgiving dinner will be offered by several Kamiah churches and volunteers on Thanksgiving Day, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This meal is for takeout only, and reservations must be made by Monday, Nov. 23. Meals can be picked up at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 407 7th Street (next to the city pool on the corner of Idaho and 8th Street). Deliveries will be made to shut-ins only.

The Thanksgiving meal will consist of turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, a dinner roll and either a pumpkin or fruit pie. Volunteers are needed to cook, serve, and help with takeout and deliveries. To volunteer or make a dinner reservation, contact Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395 or Ashlei Dodd at 208-305-8566.

