GRANGEVILLE — Auditions will be held for the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Rumpelstiltskin Monday, Jan. 24, in the Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) multi-purpose room from 3:30-5:30 p.m. All those auditioning should arrive at 3:20 and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
No preparation is necessary. Assistant directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. Grangeville students in kindergarten through eighth grade, public, private or home-schooled, are invited to audition. MCT touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The MCT tour actor/directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 3:30-8 p.m. each day.
The production will be presented on Friday, Jan. 28, at the GEMS multi-purpose room at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This week is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented locally by The Kids Klub, Inc. For information, call The Kids Klub at 208-983-2285.
