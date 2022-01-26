GRANGEVILLE — Audiences are invited to join in the fun of Festival Time and help Clara guess a mischievous little gnome's name this Friday, Jan. 28, when the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) and more than 50 local students perform Rumpelstiltskin, an original musical adaptation of this classic tale.
The play will be presented Friday, Jan. 28, at the Grangeville Elementary Middle School multi-purpose room. Tickets are $5 per adult and $3 per child and are available at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins at 7 p.m.
The local cast features Daniel Mason as Rumpelstiltskin, Emily Elliot and Victoria Larson as Clara, Kat Nail as Queen Beatrice, Carson Barger as the King and Hayden Marvin as the Jester. Also featured are Ava Lane, Jenna Denuit, Gigi Hudson, Karli Strausser, Stella Stone and Julia Klapprich as Wizards, Bella Musick, Brynnley York, Ezra Stone, Elsie Reuter, Kobe Nadiger, Autumn Hernandez, Jaeleiah Fischer, Olivia Flowers, Sierra Turner, and Maylee Wasem as Gnomes, and Wyatt Dennis and Bella Matalamaki as Knights. To complete the ensemble, Kolby Nail, Gabe Daugherty, Cameron Bashaw, Gavin Larson, Oliver Horst, Alina Winder, Anne Strausser, Maggie Matthews, Rowan Hake, Remi Wingfield, Karly Fogleman, Audra Wellard, Karalyne Forsgren, Eliza Mason and Kaidin Slover will appear as Villagers and Melody Schwartz, Weston Forstron, Laynee Strausser, Gus Strausser, Van Allen, Easton Small, Caliber Jackson, Evelynn Reuter, Hudson Wingfield, Sam Matthews, Jex Strausser, Charlee Denuit and Noah Stone as the busy Bees. Afton Winder and Cici Forsgren have served as invaluable Assistant Directors throughout the week.
This week is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and is presented locally by The Kids Klub, Inc.
For information, call The Kids Klub, Inc. at 208-983-2285.
