GRANGEVILLE — The Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) production of Rumpelstiltskin will be presented on Friday, Jan. 28, at the GEMS multi-purpose room at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This week is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented locally by The Kids Klub, Inc. For information, call The Kids Klub at 208-983-2285.

