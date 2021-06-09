NAMPA — The College of Western Idaho recently released its honor roll for spring 2021. Dean’s list recipients must obtain at least a 3.5 GPA or above. Among those on the list is Hailey Kenna Russell of Grangeville. She is a 2018 graduate of Grangeville High School and the daughter of Valor and Lorie (Palmer) Russell of Grangeville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.