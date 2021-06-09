NAMPA — The College of Western Idaho recently released its honor roll for spring 2021. Dean’s list recipients must obtain at least a 3.5 GPA or above. Among those on the list is Hailey Kenna Russell of Grangeville. She is a 2018 graduate of Grangeville High School and the daughter of Valor and Lorie (Palmer) Russell of Grangeville.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments