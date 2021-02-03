NAMPA – Hailey Russell was on the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at College of Western Idaho. She is a 2018 graduate of Grangeville High School and is the daughter of Valor and Lorie (Palmer) Russell of Grangeville. Russell is a full-time student and also works full-time as a preschool teacher and paraprofessional in Meridian.
