STILLWATER, Ok. — Sydney Rylaarsdam of Grangeville was one of 7,097 students named to the 2022 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater. She was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is for students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C.

