STILLWATER, Okla. — A total of 7,623 students were named to the 2021 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Among those were Sydney Rylaarsdam of Grangeville, who is on the dean’s honor roll. She is the daughter of Pat and Marilyn Sullivan of Grangeville and is a 2020 graduate of Grangeville High School.
Students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the dean’s honor roll.
