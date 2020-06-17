GRANGEVILLE -- Sydney Rylaarsdam, Grangeville High School class of 2020, was recently named the Idaho FFA State Gold Winner of the Beef Production Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award. This award recognizes FFA members who have developed special skills they can apply toward their future careers.
Rylaarsdam is a member of the Grangeville FFA Chapter. Her supervised agricultural experiences, under the direction of GHS agricultural sciences teacher and FFA advisor, Katie Mosman Wilson, include both market and breeding beef.
Rylaarsdam started her own cattle business and raises and shows registered Angus cattle. She has shown all around the country Including the National Junior Angus Show and National Western Stock Show. Herd management is important to her, which is why she enjoys working the cattle and giving vaccinations, she said.
She is the daughter of Pat and Marilyn (Rylaarsdam) Sullivan. She currently serves as the Grangeville chapter president and participates in the agricultural sales, livestock judging, and meats evaluation career development events. Her project will advance to the national level for consideration.
“Congratulations, Sydney, on receiving this honor,” Mosman stated. “And thank you to Idaho Forest Group for sponsoring the [virtual state convention] session and the future of Idaho agriculture.”
Rylaarsdam also recently became the third Grangeville FFA member to obtain her Idaho state FFA degree. A variety of requirements go into this degree. To view more on this, see the Facebook page Grangeville FFA Alumni and Supporters. Here, the virtual conference and Rylaarsdam’s video awards can also be viewed.
