KAMIAH — Valley View Nazarene Church in Kamiah will hold a free film showing to the public of Sabina on Friday, March 25. This film highlights the unique life of Sabina Wurmbrand, wife of Richard Wurmbrand and cofounder of Voice of the Martyrs. According to the film promotion, “Sabina: Tortured for Christ, the Nazi Years” is the story of how God’s love transformed an ambitious, worldly atheist into one of the greatest Christian women of the 20th century.

The film starts at 6:30 p.m. at the church, located on U.S. Highway 12, milepost 69.5. Childcare may be available. For information: 208-935-7819.

