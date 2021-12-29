“Umphh. Umphh. My eyes blinked open in alarm and confusion as the unfamiliar sound pierced the night air, instantly forming a knot in my gut. It was no human sound. At least, not one that I had ever heard. No, it was a low-pitched guttural cry — something raw, distinctive, and primal." Sue Tidwell
So opens “Cries of the Savannah,” a new book released in November by Cottonwood resident Sue Tidwell. Published by Circle T Publishing, the 474-page book, Tidwell’s adventure memoir recounts her eye-opening experiences and evolution of thought regarding hunting Africa’s exotic species. As a reluctant sidekick on her husband’s hunting safari, she comes to understand why legal hunting plays such a critical role in conserving the wildlife that many of us cherish from afar.
Growing up in a deer hunting family, Tidwell understood hunting’s role in American conservation. But when it came to hunting African species, she explained, “My head told me one thing, but my heart asked questions: ‘Aren’t many species endangered? Isn’t photo-tourism a better way to protect lions and elephants?’”
Tidwell said a trip to Africa had always been on her bucket list; however, her concept — morning excursions through park systems, afternoons and evening with lodge amenities — was different than her husband’s.
“As a hunter, Rick wanted nothing more than to see wildlife in its natural state in some far-flung section of the bush,” she said, away from civilization and all of its trappings. He wanted to spend his days creeping through the savanna in pursuit of wild game and his nights sleeping in a primitive shelter where beastly serenades could be heard through the walls. He had zero desire to sleep in a fancy lodge or cram on top of a safari vehicle with a slew of photo-tourists.”
Tidwell was used to camping with Rick in Idaho’s backcountry, but Africa had new menaces: lions, leopards, hyenas and more.
“Aside from deadly carnivores, I was petrified of black mambas,” she said, “specifically, waking up to find one curled at my feet.”
Tidwell came to find the night sounds — varying each night with growls, squeaks and bellows — “chilled her to the bone but, at the same time, filled me with awe,” she said. “Never have I felt so alive and exhilarated by the promise of the day to come.” As well, she was totally taken by the people of the Masimba Camp.
“Not only did they keep us safe,” Tidwell continued, “they adopted us into their world as friends, capturing my heart in the process.”
Tidwell said her perception of hunting in Africa didn’t change in one “Aha!” moment, but rather as a result of “a hundred little truths.”
“Africa is a magical, wondrous and intriguing land,” she said, “filled with people and sights that will fill you with awe; but it is also a complex, unforgiving land. Experiencing Africa firsthand offered me a whole new perspective, answering all the questions that had troubled me.”
Readers can find Cries of the Savannah through Amazon (along with more information and reviews); $25.99 for hardcover and $17.99 for paperback.
