KAMIAH — St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at 7th and Idaho streets in Kamiah invites everyone to join in the Holy Week liturgy.

Thursday, April 6, Holy Thursday Mass at is 7:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 7, begins at 4:30 p.m., with Stations of the Cross and 5 p.m., with Passion of Christ. Holy Saturday, April 8, is the Easter Vigil Mass at 6:45 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 9, Mass is celebrated at 8 a.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments