RIGGINS — The Salmon River Ambulance District election will be held on May 17. For information, contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com. Polling places: 1-Slate Creek-Idaho County Court House if in person, otherwise ballots are automatically mailed, 2-Salmon River Heritage Center in Riggins, and 3-Canyon Pines RV Resort. To contact the Idaho County Elections Office at 208-983-2751 to determine voting eligibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.