RIGGINS — The Salmon River Ambulance District election will be held on May 17. For information, contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com. Polling places: 1-Slate Creek-Idaho County Court House if in person, otherwise ballots are automatically mailed, 2-Salmon River Heritage Center in Riggins, and 3-Canyon Pines RV Resort. To contact the Idaho County Elections Office at 208-983-2751 to determine voting eligibility.

