RIGGINS — The Salmon River Art Guild will hold its Art Show and Sale Oct. 1-3.

Fine arts, artisan gifts, fiber arts, yard art, photography, demonstrations and more will all be a part of the show; admission is free.

The event will be held at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street (behind the Chevron station) as follows: Friday, Oct. 1 noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (all Mountain Time).

For details, see www.salmonriverartguild.com or e-mail srag.idaho@gmail.com.

