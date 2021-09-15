RIGGINS — The Salmon River Art Guild will hold its Art Show and Sale Oct. 1-3.
Fine arts, artisan gifts, fiber arts, yard art, photography, demonstrations and more will all be a part of the show; admission is free.
The event will be held at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street (behind the Chevron station) as follows: Friday, Oct. 1 noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (all Mountain Time).
For details, see www.salmonriverartguild.com or e-mail srag.idaho@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.