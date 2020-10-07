RIGGINS – “The entire audit went very well, with invoice and compliance measures all checking out as they should,” Dan Coleman told the Salmon River Joint School District 243 board Monday night, Sept. 21.
Coleman, an accountant with Quest CPAs PLLC, out of Payette, presented the annual audit to the trustees.
“The books are clean and accurate, and [business manager] Michelle Hollon was very helpful and organized,” Coleman said.
Coleman offered an “unmodified opinion,” which, he explained, is “the best I can give. Your books can be relied upon to make financial decisions for your district. Internal controls and compliance are all in place.”
Coleman highlighted three major areas in the financial audit report, including general, forest and child nutrition funds.
“The general fund saw a net increase of $149,879, for a total of $902,156,” he said. “Our firm encourages a month and a half to three months of revenue, and you definitely exceed that with five to six months of operating revenue on hand.”
He said the forest funds are “in good shape, with $845,033.”
After transferring $21,000 from the general fund, the child nutrition fund ended its year with $68.
“Last year, you had to transfer $25,000, and the fund was still running on a deficit this year,” he said. “While most schools we audit are able to break even, this is much more difficult to do in a small, rural school district.”
“Do you have any suggestions of what to do in this area?” trustee Eric Hook asked.
“It’s quite a task when you are dealing with rising food costs and low numbers,” Coleman said.
He said he felt it was important, if possible, to have the food services manager either be “a person who understands numbers quite well, or have Michelle work very closely with that person.”
“We do have a great staff who monitor and do the math and work very hard to keep costs down,” superintendent Jim Doramus said. “They do a great job with the details as well as providing good, nutritious meals.”
In other news, Hollon reported the district will received about $133,000 in two different COVID-related grants. Funds could be used in a variety of ways including one-on-one electronic learning devices, to help mitigate WiFi connectivity issues and professional development to help with distance learning education/teaching.
Doramus said soon all students will have their own device, such as a Chromebook or a laptop, to be used at school or checked out to use at home, as necessary. These will be owned and maintained by SRJSD.
“We’re very fortunate to live in a community that supports education, its schools, students and district staff,” Doramus said. “In all, everyone has been helpful and patient throughout this challenging year,”
Doramus reported there are 120 students in K-12, with “a dozen or so parents deciding to keep their kids at home due to COVID.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.