RIGGINS — Sports physicals will be available from Dr. Guy Jeppe at SRHS Aug. 6 by appointment starting at 6 p.m. MT. Contact Ms. Priddy at priddyb@jsd243.org or call the high school to schedule. Cost is $40. Consent form required. Athletes starting ninth and eleventh grades as well as those new to the teams are required to have a physical. The form is available July 29 at the school from noon to 3 p.m. or online at the jsd243.org website.

