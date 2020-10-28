RIGGINS — Here’s to better community connectivity, thanks to a grant obtained by the Salmon River Public Library (SRPL).
“I applied for the grant through the Idaho Commission for Libraries,” explained SRPL librarian Susan Hollenbeak. “Broadband is a hot topic in the area, and it will now improve to Riggins in the next year. We are ready!”
The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) was granted $2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding that was received by the State of Idaho and administered by the Idaho Department of Commerce.
The ICfL’s award is for “Rural Libraries Connecting Idahoans via WiFi Hotspots.” The grantees will make the library’s public WiFi available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All 51 public libraries in Idaho that applied for grant funding will receive an award.
“I applied because getting reliable Internet service will take all the help we can get,” Hollenbeak stated. “Riggins is remote, both geographically and in terms of Internet accessibility.”
She went on to explain tourists through the area expect to be able to have Internet connectivity.
“Tourism is the lifeblood of Riggins, and tourists and travelers come to the Salmon River Public Library regularly to get on the Internet,” she added. “We did not have reliable Internet, and this grant opportunity provided new Cisco Meraki equipment that will improve our WiFi hotspot for tourists, school kids, and residents.”
The initiative will provide reliable, open, wireless Internet access in Idaho’s smallest, most rural communities. The public libraries’ existing broadband service will be utilized with the new state-of-the-art network equipment provided and installed as part of the grant. The improved technology is capable of symmetrical gigabit speeds, including indoor and outdoor wireless access points.
