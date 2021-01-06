After a year and a half, a workgroup convened by Gov. Brad Little has produced a 25-page consensus report recommending action on habitat, harvest, hatcheries and hydropower, as well as on areas blocked to oceangoing fish, predation and other aspects of what has been one of Idaho’s thorniest issues.
It can be read in full online at species.idaho.gov.
In short, the workgroup affirmed agreement to pursue habitat restoration and did not reach agreement on the retirement of dams that block some parts of Idaho to salmon and steelhead. It did reach agreement to support operating the hydropower dams to use spill to maximum benefit for juvenile fish while minimizing impacts to power generation.
The governor’s office will review the report in the weeks ahead.
