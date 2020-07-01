The Governor’s Salmon Workgroup had planned to meet in Riggins July 8-9. Now, the group will meet remotely via Zoom those days. The upcoming workgroup meeting will be the ninth in the series. The workgroup will hold several additional meetings throughout 2020. Information about past workgroup meetings, resources and future updates are online at https://species.idaho.gov/governors-salmon-workgroup.

