GRANGEVILLE — John Sangster of Grangeville has found a side job he loves and it’s a job that he’s able to share with the masses.
“I really do enjoy writing,” he said.
Sangster’s second book, “Prometheus’ Gift,” was published last month, and the 291-page thriller is a labor of love.
“It took me about five years to complete,” he smiled.
Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Calif., Sangster knew from an early age he wanted to somehow be involved in fire mitigation.
“My dad had worked for the Forest Service, so it kind of came naturally,” he said.
Following high school graduation and after obtaining his associate degree, he joined a Hot Shots crew. He later would obtain his degree in forestry-fire management in Montana.
“One of my first jobs was at Slate Creek,” he said. That’s where he met a local, Cindy Vaughn, who also worked for the Forest Service. They were married in 1975. They would end up back in California and Oregon before life would lead them in another direction.
“In our first three years of marriage, we moved 14 times,” Sangster recalled. “In 1978 we changed courses when Cindy’s parents purchased a mining business in Riggins that shipped worldwide.” The Sangsters would move to Pollock to assist Cindy’s parents. Sangster was in charge of cataloging and sales, a job he held for the next 32 years. He also began, starting out of necessity to take care of the mining business computers, a computer repair business.
While in the Riggins area in 1980, he and a handful of others organized the Salmon River Rural Fire Department.
“There wasn’t any formal fire protection for the area prior to that,” he said.
After living there for a decade, the family — which now included son, Dominic, and daughter, Carmen — moved to Grangeville. Here, Sangster served with the Grangeville Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years, retiring last year.
A few years back, then-Grangeville Centennial Librarian Becky Hosman encouraged Sangster to start a writing club. He had already published “Salmon River Fire: 30 Years An Idaho Fire Fighter (2016), and she felt he had the expertise to share with a club.
“Being in the group encouraged and convinced me to continue to write,” he said.
Sangster said the story line for his newest book — a fictional account this time around — “just came to me. It flowed naturally.”
“It’s been rewarding, and I’m already working on a sequel,” he smiled.
