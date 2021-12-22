Each Christmas we take a look back at past Letters from Santa. This year, we revisit letters from 20 years ago, 2001.
You may recognize some names of these little believers; many are still in the area and recently celebrated their 10-year high school reunions. Others have moved on to other areas, but almost all were getting into the Christmas spirit two decades ago. Following are some of those letters printed in the Christmas edition in 2001:
•
Dear Santa: my name is Levi Lytle. I live on Battleridge. I live with my mom, Dad and by brotter. My favorite food is milkshakes. This year I want a new set of tools. Where do you get all those toys from? Thank you for the toys from last year.
Your friend,
Levi Lytle
•
Dear Santa,
My name is Matthew. I live on Tahoe Ridge. This year I am in 3rd grade. I went to a movie called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. I am 8 years old. My favorite color is green and red. My favorite food is pizza. I like a drit bike and a Denver Broncos uniform and a jack knife. rerokntol truck.
your friend
Matthew Mefford
•
Dear Santa,
My name is Patrick Riley. There is 4 pepll in my family. My favorite thing to do is Math. This year I would like a trans former. I live on top of Long Bluff. This year I learned to read better. Thank you for the toy you gave me.
Your friend,
Patrick Riley
•
Dear Santa,
My name is Mikel Harrington. I have four people in my family. I live in Stites and I live on Stites goltch road. My favorite color is red, blue and my favorite food is pizza, tacoo. This year I decorated my house and trees and wrapping presents. For Christmas this year I would like lipstick, fancy clothes, bigger room, my own tree and Christmas stuff, a new backpack, new puppy. Thank you for being so nice to me.
Your friend,
Mikel Harrington
•
Dear Santa Clause,
I was going to leave you 9 carrots for your reindeer if that’s o.k. and some cookies and milk for you. I say you should be quiet because if my dad wakes up and scares you it’s not my fault if he scares you. I will also leave you some celery maybe. I would like a big screen T.V., a v.c.r. and a T.V. Stand that has a place for my VCR.
Your friend
Chandra Wilsey
•
Dear Santa Claus,
I wat a 30 second coten candy maker. I wat a big cd player for all my family. I wat 10 kittens. I wat tickis for all my family to go to Disney. I wat new clothes. I wat to see you please.
Sincerely
Jessi Clemenhagen
•
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a shop for Christmas with Carpet, window and chimney please!!!
Your friend,
Brendan Keeler
•
Dear Santa,
I want a robot a football helmet and shoulder pads so I can play football without getting hert. A snowcat like my dad’s. Or a toy snowcat.
From
Carter Hazelbaker
•
I would like some colone, pitstick, a new pair of shoes and a cool neckaless, a football hirt and extra birthday present.
Love
Tanner Fogleman
•
Dear Mr.
You are not real. So I do not have to ask for any presents. I will ask my mom. but this is what I whant, a Gap Skirt, a trip to Hawiey for too, I don’t know what else.
from:
Chelsea Healey
•
Dear Mr. Santa DudE:
I watn a skateboard and I watn a dog. I wil puit cuky’s out.
John Sexton
•
Dear Santa,
I want a computer for christmas and I want a rowbow battel bots with armor and the traps and I want money and a dalmayshon.
Travis Nail
•
Dear Santa,
What I want for Christmas is a real puppy with a leash and a basket with her name Casy on it I would love to have a real puppy.
Love Courtney Key
•
Dear Santa
Merry Christmas Santa. I want a t.v. for my room?
thank you. I hope you can get it so my sister and I so we can watch t.v. in our room.
thank’s
Sincerely
Rachel Kaschmitter
•
Dear Santa
I want some cars not big cars little cars I hop my family get what they want I hope my calss what what they want
From Wyatt Greig
•
to: Santa
I want a snow bod and a snow mobel. I wont a computer and a shot gun. Happy Christmas to my family and St. Nickels.
I will have a cap of milk and cookies.
Love Jack Marek
ho I believe in you
•
Dear Santa,
I don’t think I’ve been good. I think my little brother wants some Beanie Babies. I also think my big brother wants some Harry Potter stuff. If they get this they might thank you.
I want to get some Harry Potter Lego.
It would be nice if I could get one or two reindeer.
Sicerely, Benjamin Seloske
•
Dear Santa
Sorry if I have been bad but if you forgive me that would be nice. But this is what I want some toy car’s and if you would give it to me I would like it very much.
from: Wade Greig
•
Dear Santa,
Will you let all the kids and adults have a very fun Christmas from the World Trade Center. I hope everybody in the entire world have a fun Christmas. I wold like a new pair of llbean snowboots size 4 please. I love you, Sain Nicalas.
Tate Randall Stowers
•
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a mother cow and some more hay so I can feed my cows and calf. Please bring me a mother horse so I can go and gether my grandmas cows and gether my cows and calfs.
By Konnyr Marek
White Bird School
•
Dear Santa
All I want for christmas is a Merry Christmas with my family, and thank you for last years boom box. I hope you get lots of milk and cookies.
Sincerely
Megan DeFord
