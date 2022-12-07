GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Christian Church will have photos and candy with Santa Wednesday, Dec. 21, 5:30 to 6 p.m. An adult ugly sweater party will also follow at 6 p.m. Call the church at 208-983-2549.

