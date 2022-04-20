GRANGEVILLE — Michael Baldree, who serves with SAT-7, a Middle East broadcast media ministry, will be sharing at two upcoming events in Grangeville.
Baldree will speak Saturday, April 23, at the monthly nondenominational men’s breakfast at the Grangeville Christian Church at 8 am., and Sunday, April 24, at Centennial Evangelical Free Church at 10 a.m.
SAT-7 is based in Cyprus and is a Middle East based Christian satellite media ministry broadcasting 24/7 throughout the Middle East and North Africa with the mission to build the church of Jesus Christ through nonpartisan, nonpolitical and biblically-based programming. Channels bypass strict government censorship and sidestep the challenge of illiteracy for millions of families who would otherwise not have access to the word of God. SAT-7 KIDS provides the only Arabic-Christian channel for children, and SAT-7 also provides counseling via messaging and phone. For details, see www.sat7.org.
