RIGGINS — Savage Pride Day is Thursday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at SRHS, where students will celebrate their accomplishments. The Pinehurst Quilters will also present Quilts of Valor to six more of our Salmon River veterans; it’s been two years, due to COVID restrictions, since they have been able to honor our veterans.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments