GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) and the Elks are teaming up to host a Family Bingo Night on Friday, May 13. Dinner will be chili cheese nachos, hot dogs, and chili for $7 each, with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. Bingo will start at 6:45 p.m. Cost for Bingo is 20 games on three Bingo cards for $20. Blackout Bingo to follow for $1 per card. Desserts will be available for donation and a 50/50 raffle will occur. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.