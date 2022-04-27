GRANGEVILLE — ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) and the Elks are teaming up to host a Family Bingo Night on Friday, May 13.

Dinner will be chili cheese nachos, hot dogs, and chili for $7 each, with dinner service starting at 5:30 p.m. Bingo will start at 6:45 p.m. Cost for Bingo is 20 games on three Bingo cards for $20. Blackout Bingo to follow for $1 per card. Desserts will be available for donation and a 50/50 raffle will occur.

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Grangeville Elks Lodge.

