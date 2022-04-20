ELK CITY — Elk City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary-Wilderness Post 8311 will be host to a veterans memorial dedication Sunday, May 15. The dedication of the Idaho’s Fallen Veterans Memorial will be held at 11 a.m., at the VFW Post, 50 American River Road. RSVP to Bruce Gabari by email at bgabari2000@yahoo.com; 845-721-2876; or P.O. Box 183, Elk City ID 83525-0183.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments