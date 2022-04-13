ELK CITY — Elk City’s Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary-Wilderness Post 8311 will be host to a veterans memorial dedication Sunday, May 15. The dedication of the Idaho’s Fallen Veterans Memorial will be held at 11 a.m., at the VFW Post, 50 American River Road. RSVP to Bruce Gabari by email at bgabari2000@yahoo.com; 845-721-2876; or P.O. Box 183, Elk City ID 83525-0183.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.