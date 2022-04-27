GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School FFA invites the public to its annual awards banquet Tuesday, May 3, 6 p.m., in the school cafeteria. In addition, the annual plant sale is set for Saturday, May 7, beginning at 9 a.m. at GHS.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments