KAMIAH — Save the dates of March 17-19 for an Irish Festival in downtown Kamiah, organized by the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and other partners. A traditional Pub Crawl (in memory of Donald Brown) will be held Thursday, March 17, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Friday, March 18, will feature a teen dance in the evening at the UYLC Teen Center. Saturday, March 19, will include a Leprechaun Fun Run starting at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Irish Festival Parade at 11 a.m. From noon to 5 p.m., Kamiah Main Street will feature Irish music and dance, youth and adult outdoor Irish games, a car show, vendor booths and more. Saturday evening will include the CVRA auction fundraiser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.